Rainy & Chilly

by Matt Breland

Rain showers will continue for the rest of this Saturday, with temperatures staying in the upper 40s. These conditions will last overnight and into the start of our Sunday. Rain should clear by afternoon with overcast skies for the remainder of the day with highs in the mid 40s again. Cloudy skies stick around till about Monday afternoon with winds changing to be out of the north. This will bring cooler temperatures and drier weather to us for the rest of the upcoming week.