Should parents find out where their kids go by using spyware?
Your Community This Week--tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM on ABC 32
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham talks with us about crime—and punishment–and raising kids too. Including questions about parents searching their child’s room…..and using tracking software to follow where they go!
The Sheriff says he still looks into his daughter’s room and car…and she’s in her 20’s!
Our other guest is the Infectious Diseases director at Montgomery outreach, Dr. Carlos Reyes-Sacin. We talk with him about the reasons Alabama and other Southern States have such high AIDS rates, and what can be done to reduce those rates.