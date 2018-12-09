Cloudy & Chilly

by Matt Breland

Cloudy, cold, and drizzly on this Sunday. We are still seeing a decent amount of cloud cover across the southeast. Expect overcast conditions for the rest of today and Monday as well. A few areas may see some patchy drizzle through out the afternoon hours. Our afternoon highs will only be in the mid 40s for today, and we stay chilly on Monday with highs around the upper 40s.

By Tuesday, we should see the sunshine return but little warming will occur, highs will still be in the mid 50s as winds stay out of the north delivering more cold air to last for the upcoming week. However, by Friday we see another round of rainy conditions that will have more cold air to follow behind it.