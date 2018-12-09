First Broadway Production of TKAM Opens This Week

by Tim Lennox

A lawsuit by the estate of Alabama native Harper Lee and a counter-suit by producer Aaron Sorkin were settled earlier this year, clearing the way for the production, which opens on Thursday.

From the 60 Minutes interview with Daniels:

Jeff Daniels: “I wish I could’ve told that 21-year-old kid back in 1976, “It’s going to happen for you. But you’re going to be in your 60s. And you should probably read Harper Lee’s “Kill a Mockingbird.” I’m not going to tell you when but someday.” Steve Kroft: Is this the highest profile role you’ve ever had? Jeff Daniels: By far. Well, excluding “Dumb and Dumber.” (LAUGH)

Watch the entire story from 60-minutes HERE.