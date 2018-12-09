Live Christmas Tree Farm Season Winding Down

by Justin Walker

Christmas Eve is two weeks away, and that makes the early part of December the time people will be putting up Christmas trees and answering the question: live or fake? We went to a local Christmas tree farm to see how business has been this holiday season.

Christmas trees at Wadsworth Christmas Tree Farm were going fast, according to owner Frank Wadsworth.

“It’s been a really good year. Sales have been great,” Wadsworth says.

Wadsworth has been in the Christmas tree farm business for 39 years. He offers a variety of trees for his customers.

“We got the Murray Cyprus, Arizona Cyprus, Eastern Ridge Cedar and Virginia Pine. We also bring in our precut trees, the Frazier Fur and the Black Hills Spruce.”

Wadsworth says the season is slowly winding down. But he’s still seeing a steady flow of traffic, as customers are looking for their perfect Christmas tree.

“It’s what the person thinks, because you know that everybody sees a tree differently. So everyone’s got their own views of a perfect tree.”

Customers from all around say they come for the experience of picking out their tree.

“Well, actually we moved to the Hope Hull area. A good friend of ours recommended coming to Wadsworth so we said let’s go do it for the experience,” customer Nathan Burcham says.

“We just like cutting down a natural tree and having the family experience of picking the tree out and cutting it down and taking it home,” Doug Robertson says.

When asked why they chose a real Christmas tree, Robertson says the answer was simple.

“They smell really nicely when you put them in the house and just makes it smell like Christmas. It’s a little more work, some people don’t like it, but i think it pays off,” Robertson says.

Last year, real Christmas trees were selling nationally for about $75. Fake trees averaged about $107.