Clearing And Cold Tonight; Sunny But Cool Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Expect a cloudy and chilly close to Monday, with afternoon temperatures hovering in the low to mid 40s. An area of rain and even some snow developing across north Alabama could make its way into our area this evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s once it arrives though, so anything that falls from the sky will be all rain. Rain chances end tonight with a clearing sky. Overnight lows fall to around freezing for many. After a chilly Tuesday morning, temperatures rebound into the low 50s under a sunny sky by the afternoon. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows near 30°.

Clouds increase on Wednesday but we should stay rain-free. Highs warm to around 60°. Rain arrives Wednesday/Thursday this week with our next weather system. Thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather doesn’t appear to be in the cards at this time. The rain should clear out in time for the weekend, with highs still in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows should be a bit more mild in the low to mid 40s.