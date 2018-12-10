Cloudy And Cool Monday; Sunshine Returns Tuesday

by Ben Lang

After a cold and wet weekend, we’re at least starting the workweek out on a dry note. Temperatures won’t budge much this afternoon, only reaching the mid 40s. The clouds hang tough this afternoon, and we could see a few isolated showers swing through the area this afternoon or tonight. The best chance for rain will be north and east of I-85, with most of our area remaining dry today. The sky clears tonight, with overnight lows ranging from the low to mid 30s. After a chilly Tuesday morning, temperatures rebound into the low 50s under a sunny sky by the afternoon. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows near 30°.

Clouds increase on Wednesday but we should stay rain-free. Highs warm to around 60°. Rain arrives Wednesday/Thursday this week with our next weather system. Thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather doesn’t appear to be in the cards at this time. The rain should clear out in time for the weekend, with highs still in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows should be a bit more mild in the low to mid 40s.