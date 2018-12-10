Florida Man Arrested for Traveling to Meet Child for Unlawful Sex Act Makes First Court Appearance

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Florida man has been charged in Alabama with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

Reports say that Robert Henry Ruffner, 31, of Orlando was also charged with electronic solicitation of a child for an unlawful sex act. He appeared Monday for a preliminary hearing before a judge.

Ruffner was arrested Nov. 8 in Autauga County.

He’s accused of making contact with an investigator who testified that he had been posing as a 13-year-old on a social media chat app.

The investigator says Ruffner made a statement saying he made a trip to have sex with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Ruffner’s attorney says his client has never been in trouble before.

