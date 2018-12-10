Montgomery Leaders Working on Clogged Drains

by Andrew James

As the leaves continue to fall all across Montgomery city leaders are asking for your help to keep drains and roadways as clear as possible.

This is a big issue every fall when the leaves begin to turn, and residents we talked to know the outcome all too well. Once leaves and other debris stop up storm drains many people say their yards become flooded during heavy rains. Chris Conway, with the City of Montgomery, says they’re working to try and cut down on this problem as much as possible, but he says the homeowner is also responsible for their yard out to the curb.

“Then you have common areas and medians and things that are really kind of no man’s land or no one’s responsibility, and we try and take care of those and police those as we can,” Conway explained.

To report any clogged or blocked drains call 3-1-1.