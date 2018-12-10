Salvation Army In Desperate Need of Volunteers as Christmas Approaches

by Justin Walker

It is now two weeks to go until Christmas and nonprofit organizations, like the Salvation Army are still needing help from volunteers before their campaign goals come to an end.

“Volunteers are crucial to what we do, there’s no way we could do all the services that we do without volunteers,” Salvation Army Corp Officer Lieutenant Bryan Farrington says.

Many door ways to businesses have been left empty, a result of the shortage of people volunteering this holiday season.

“There are so many needy people all around us and we need to help them. People that are less fortunate than we are and Christmas is a time of giving,” volunteer Catherine Blades says.

A few volunteers braved the cold, ringing the bells outside of Walmart stores.

“It warms my heart. I’m giving to people, and I’m having a good time doing it,” volunteer Barbara Smith says.

Other volunteers, like Phyllis Ingram says it hits home. A member of her family has been helped by the Salvation Army- her husband.

“The only Christmas they got every year was from the Salvation Army, until he was about nine years old. So my daughter and I wanted to give back.”

Farrington says you never know when you may need help.

“You never know when you may need to be on the receiving end. So let’s pay it forward and be on the blessing end so that we can help generate for the next time that someone may be on that receiving end.”

If you’re interested in volunteering for the Salvation Army, their number is 334-265-0281