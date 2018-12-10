Selma City School Officials Eye School Closures

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Officials at Selma City Schools are looking into shutting down two schools.

Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams is recommending — that Byrd First Class Early Learning Center and Cedar Park Elementary School be closed.

Williams says the closures are expected to make the school district more efficient. She says the money saved from closing the schools — could then be used in the classroom.

“Our ultimate goal is to look at quality over quantity,” said Williams.

“We’re looking at how we can invest the funds that we’re spending in the facilities back into the classroom. So that we can ensure academic excellence.”

The school board is expected to vote on the recommendation next month.