Sunshine And Slightly Warmer Temps Ahead

by Shane Butler

Feels a lot like January across the area but sunshine and slightly warmer temps are ahead this week. In the mean time, cloudy skies will give way to clearing overnight. Temps will drop into the lower 30s for the start of your Tuesday. Abundant sunshine will be in play and this will gradually get our temps heading upward through the week. Afternoon highs will manage low to mid 60s by Thursday. Another rain maker is on the way for Thursday night and Friday. At this point, it’s looking like at least a one inch rainfall potential. We should see the rain depart early Saturday and a chance to dry out over the remainder of the weekend. A sunny and dry Sunday could get temps back into the lower 60s.