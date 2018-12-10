Two Women Charged with Bringing Drugs into Elmore Prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Delicia Sweet

2/2 Donna Stewart



Two women are charged with taking drugs into Staton Correctional Facility while visiting inmates.

The Department of Corrections says Delicia Sweet, 46, of Enterprise was arrested Sunday after an officer at Staton prison in Elmore found her with a package containing marijuana. She was visiting an inmate at the time.

The agency says Donna Stewart, 51, of Brookwood was arrested after an officer found drugs on an inmate the woman was visiting. A statement from prison officials says the woman admitted giving the marijuana to the man.

Both women are charged with promoting prison contraband, and Sweet also is charged with marijuana possession. Court records aren’t yet available to show whether either Sweet or Stewart has an attorney.

