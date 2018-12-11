Gradually Warmer But Turning Wet Again

by Shane Butler

Sunshine has returned and it will hang around for a bit more this week. High pressure is over the region and this will keep mostly sunny and dry conditions in place for now. Temps will continue to start out cold but gradually warming into the 60s late week. The high pressure ridge releases its hold and allows disturbance to head our way Thursday into Friday. This system will be a rain maker and possibly generate a few storms. We don’t see anything going severe but maybe a rumble of thunder at times, especially across our southern most counties. Some light rain activity may linger into Saturday but Sunday is looking pretty nice. We expect a mostly sunny and dry weather pattern to hover around through the middle of next week.