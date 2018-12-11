Journalism Teachers and Students React to TIME’s 2018 Person of the Year

by Justin Walker

TIME Magazine has announced its 2018 Person of the Year. They’re group of journalists who have been killed, imprisoned, or sued for their “war on truth.”

Journalism teachers have been asked about how they prepare students for the dangers of industry.

“Reporters and journalists do not go into their work environment every day knowing what’s going to happen,” Troy University’s Hall School of Journalism and Communications Director Dr. Jeff Spurlock says.

He says teachers do their best to prepare the students for the attacks they may face, but it mostly comes with real world experience.

“We try to educate our students as much as we can to expect these unexpected obstacles that they’re giong to face every day,” Spurlock says.

Other professors agree.

“We do talk about the possibilities of difficult interviews, of interviewing people that dont want to be interviewed and things like that” Television manager for the University’s student news program Kyle Bozeman says. “The real key is to get the facts. Sometimes, you may have to expose yourself to dangerous situations to get those facts.”

As did the journalists being recognized as hereos on time magazine’s cover…

Zach Henson is the editor-in-chief of the student-run newspaper called the Tropolitan. He says he’s faced criticism for his work.

“Not everyone is going to like what you put out, but we put out the truth. We put out the facts, and if people dont like that, that’s on them,” Henson says.

Henson says the experience he’s gaining in college will better prepare him in for the challenges he will face.

“It is cool to know that im following in the footsteps of people that were that passionate about their job that they were willing to do that,” Henson says.

TIME Magazine has chosen a Person of the Year since 1927, usually a person or group who has most influenced the news that year. It chose the Guardians over President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.