Long-Lewis Automotive Group Moves into Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The largest auto retailer in the state of Alabama is investing in the Selma area.

Long-Lewis Automotive Group is expanding into the city — and bringing jobs.

The group has taken over the Moore-Stewart Ford and Honda dealerships in Selma.

It’ll be known as Long-Lewis of Selma and Beau Smith is the President.

“We’re excited to be a part of Selma and the surrounding area,” said Smith.

“Its been a goal of the auto group for over a year now and recognize all of the opportunities to be a part of the community and do business here.”

Smith says the company plans to remodel the Ford dealership and add a state-of-the-art service center and quick oil change to the facility.

The Long-Lewis organization currently retails over 800 vehicles a month — making it the largest automotive retailer in Alabama.