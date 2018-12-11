Man Charged in Connection with Montgomery Pedestrian Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting that led to a teen’s hit-and-run death earlier this month in Montgomery.

19-year-old Terrance Webster is charged with reckless murder. Police say Webster shot a gun during an argument the night of December 1.

A group of teens were in a nearby parking lot and fled when they heard the shots. Police say that’s when 14-year-old Keiauna Willliams was hit by a car when she ran across the West South Blvd.

Police arrested Daniel Harris and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the hit-and-run that ultimately killed Williams