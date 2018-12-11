MPS 18th Annual Christmas Choral Concert

by Ellis Eskew



Music filled the sanctuary of Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery Tuesday evening.

It was the 18th annual Christmas choral concert with area high schools.

“This will be my first year and it shows a lot how much people really care about the community and schools and about Montgomery and a lot of joy and happiness in Christmas,” said Vincent Beckles from Lee High School.

For students like Jasmine Lucas, it’s a special time.

“It shows equality and we can come together as a community and spread joy for the holiday,” said Lucas.

The students have been practicing since September.

And they say the biggest challenge is staying focused on something they know in the end will pay off.

“Being able to keep a good mindset, being able to want this, and be able to be better every day,” said Beckles.

Each school sang their own selections of holiday music hoping to uplift the spirits of everyone who attended.

“My hope is that they leave in a festive mood, really to embrace the holiday spirit. Just with joy and peace and really with everything the holidays bring that is really the goal and the efforts that we put forth to inspire the people to leave with,” said John Howard, Lee High School Choral Director.

The event was free and open to the public.