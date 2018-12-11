Sunshine In Full Supply Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Ah, its finally back. The sun! After a few days stuck with rain, cloudy skies, and temperatures in the 40s, its a welcome sight. High temperatures today only top out in the low 50s, but many may argue a trend in the right direction. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s. Expect a few more clouds in the sky Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures should warm into the low 60s. Wednesday night will be much milder with lows in the mid 40s thanks to an increase in cloudcover.

Rain returns to the forecast on Thursday into Friday. Highs on Thursday reach the mid 60s, with low 60s on Friday. Some showers could linger into Saturday, but a trend towards drier weather looks likely by Sunday. Temperatures behind this system should stay near our seasonal norms. Highs on Sunday should still reach the low 60s. Looks like we’ll start off the first couple days of next week with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Dry weather expected next Monday and Tuesday at this time.