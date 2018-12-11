Vance Law Firm Partners with Alabama News Network for Magical Christmas Toy Drive

by Danielle Wallace

Our Magical Christmas Toy Drive, is just days away from wrapping up.

Special helpers from Vance Law Firm spent the afternoon racking up more gifts for the toy vault.

It’s up to a Vance Law Firm and their mascot to fill up more of Alabama News Network’s Toy Vault in the last Magical Christmas Toy Drive shopping spree.

“I’ve been in the toy vault and I’ve seen what they have and they probably need a few more bicycles, probably need a few more balls of different sizes,” says Stewart Vance.

The team, did not have any problems spending $1,000 with Georgia and Sailor Vance and Alabama News Network’s Shane Butler.

“I’ve been picking out like toys that younger kids could use and things that older kids could use also,” says Sailor Vance.

“So far they’ve been able to enjoy Christmas things in their lifetime but they’ve known about folks that are less fortunate than they are so i think bringing them along to see that we’re shopping today – they get to shop but none of it’s going home with them and none of its going to Christmas for them, they get to give it away,” says Stewart Vance.

For Georgia and Sailor girls, it’s all worth it, to make a difference.

“I want to be helpful and help other kids who don’t get Christmas presents like me and my sister – so I wanted to help,” Georgia Vance.

“There are lots of folks around that don’t have the opportunity to wake up to new things, even folks that are less fortunate- maybe they get hand me downs from relatives, or whatever, churches, a kid opening a brand new toy so we’re excited about buying brand new toys,” says Stewart Vance.

You can also support Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive by visiting several drop-off location until December 15th. Click HERE for a complete list of locations.