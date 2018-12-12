A little Warmer But Wet

by Shane Butler

The clouds have moved in and now its just a matter of time before the rain heads into the area. For now, the clouds will help slow the cooling overnight. We expect temps to only fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday is looking cloudy with occasionally a shower passing through here. High pressure is now to our east allowing an area of low pressure to move our way. This disturbance will be our rain maker over the next few days. We still don’t see anything going severe and this turns out to be just another good soaking rain event. Rainfall potential of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. Heaviest rain looks to focus mainly over our southern most counties. Temps will trend warmer during this rainy period. Highs will manage 60s while overnight temps hover in the mid to upper 40s. Improving weather conditions are ahead for part of the weekend. Most of the rain is out of here early Saturday and that could give us a decent Saturday afternoon. Sunday is looking to be the better day of the weekend weatherwise.