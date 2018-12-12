Alabama Career Center System to Host Emergency Meetings for Virginia College Students and Employees

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Career Center System, in cooperation with the Alabama Community College System, AIDT, the Southwest Alabama Partnership for Training and Employment (SWAPTE), and the Rapid Response Team (part of the Dislocated Worker Unit at the Alabama Department of Commerce) is hosting emergency information sessions for students and employees who have been impacted by the sudden closings of four Virginia College campuses across the state. The closures affected approximately 1,100 students.

Degree and training programs are available to students through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), including full and partial funding for two and four-year degree programs, vocational and industrial training, and more. Qualified applicants can participate in these programs at no charge. Employees can also take advantage of benefits such as mortgage assistance and unemployment insurance, among others.

“We realize that many students were left without options with this closing,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “There are many programs available and we want to be sure that students know about them. In some cases, they may be able to finish their education at no cost. Affected employees should also attend to find out what services may be available to them.”

Meetings will be held in Mobile, Birmingham, Montgomery, and Huntsville.

Meeting info is as follows:

*MOBILE *MONTGOMERY

Mobile Career Center Montgomery Career Center

515 Springhill Plaza Court 1060 East South Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36606 Montgomery, AL 36116

(251) 461-4146 (334) 286-1746

Thursday, 12/27/18 Wednesday, 12/19/18

Thursday, 1/3/19 1:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m.

*BIRMINGHAM *HUNTSVILLE

Birmingham Career Center Huntsville Career Center

3216 4th Ave. South 2535 Sparkman Dr. NW

Birmingham, AL 35222 Huntsville, AL 35810

(205) 582-5200 (256) 851-0537

Monday, 12/17/18 Wednesday, 12/19/18

10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m.

Space is limited, so students should call ahead to reserve a spot. Information about these programs can also be found at www.joblink.alabama.gov.