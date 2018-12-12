Crime Stoppers Needs Your Help in locating Suspects using Counterfeit Bills

by Ellis Eskew

Authorities need your help identifying and locating several individuals who may be part of an organized group trying to pass counterfeit bills.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers and Pascagoula Police Department have requested assistance from the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers in locating this group.

Pascagoula Investigators say over the last two weeks these six subjects have passed more than $4,000 in

counterfeit money at retail stores located in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Tony Garrett with Central Alabama Crime Stoppers says

Counterfeiters normally target shopping centers and retail stores along the Interstates.

Once they have saturated an area they move on to the next. The suspects may have been in our area.

If you have any information, call 215-STOP.