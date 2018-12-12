Dry Today, but More Rain is on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

Wednesday will feature a mainly sunny sky and temperatures should be about ten degrees warmer than they were yesterday, so upper 50s for most, with perhaps a few lower 60s to the south.

USA BRIEF: A vigorous system will slide from the Northwest to the Rockies on Wednesday to keep intact the wet pattern across the extended region. Heavy to excessive rain, intense mountain snow and high winds are possible before the next system arrives on Friday. The same system will evolve into a major storm on Thursday across the southern Plains for a widespread rain event for the South and East

VOYAGER 2 ENTERS INTERSTELLAR SPACE: Yesterday at the American Geophysical Union meeting in Washington, NASA announced that Voyager 2 has exited the sun’s magnetic bubble and entered interstellar space. The 70s-era probe is now experiencing a blizzard of galactic cosmic rays as it charts the unexplored space between the stars.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will start off dry, but our next storm system will approach the state from the west. A tightening pressure gradient will mean a breezy day with gusty south winds and we rise into the low 60s Thursday afternoon with the sky becoming mostly cloudy, and rain should arrive Thursday night. A few strong storms are possible over far Southwest Alabama, but for most of the state there will be no surface based instability, and no risk of severe weather and probably no thunder.

Rain will continue through most of the day Friday, although we could see a break at times Friday afternoon/night as a dry slot works into the state. We project highs Friday in the lower 60s as well.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will keep a chance of showers in the forecast Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend looks dry. Sunday should feature a good supply of sunshine as dry air settles into the state; the high both days will be in the 55-60 degree range.

INTO NEXT WEEK: For now the weather looks mostly dry next week with seasonal temperatures; highs mostly in the 60s and lows mostly in the 30s.

Have a great day!

Ryan