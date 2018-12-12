Dry Today But Rain Returns Thursday

by Ben Lang

We’re thawing out after another very cold Wednesday morning- lows fell into the mid to upper 20s for most locations overnight. Highs today should range from the upper 50s to about 60 degrees. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with an upper level cloud deck “filtering” our sunshine a bit. Thicker clouds move in tonight, acting like a blanket over the area. That holds our low temperatures in the 40s. Some isolated showers may also pass across the area, but these won’t be widespread or heavy rain makers.

A few isolated showers are possible early Thursday, but most of us stay dry until late Thursday afternoon/ Thursday night. Temperatures look quite mild Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid 60s. Widespread rain is likely between Thursday night and Friday morning. Rain totals of 1-1.5″ look likely for many. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible, but severe weather is not expected in our area. Heavy rain may continue for some into the morning commute on Friday. Temperatures start out quite mild Friday morning- near 60°. Some spots may near the 70° mark by afternoon. The heaviest rain clear the area by the second half of the day, but clouds and isolated showers linger into Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday will be a bit cooler. Saturday should be a mostly cloudy day with just isolated showers. Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Next week looks dry through Wednesday, with mild temperatures continuing. Highs should reach the 60s with lows near 40° Monday, Tuesday, And Wednesday.