Hoover Protest Organizer Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

An organizer of protests following the shooting of a black man by an Alabama police officer last month has been arrested on protest-related charges.

Carlos Chaverst Jr., 25, was arrested Tuesday night when he and about three dozen other people showed up at the Hoover Public Safety Center. Police say he had three outstanding warrants for disorderly conduct and loitering.

This is the fifth arrest of protesters, who have been demanding release of video showing the Nov. 22 death of Emantic Fitzgerald “EJ” Bradford Jr. at the hands of a Hoover police officer inside the Riverchase Galleria.