Keeping Christmas Packages Safe from Porch Pirates

by Danielle Wallace

Many people are ordering Christmas packages online and cases of theft on your front porch could be a problem.

Officials are calling these thieves “porch pirates.” Sheriff officials say fortunately it’s not a problem in Montgomery County right now, but it is something to be cautious about.

“It’s more of the companies that don’t have a lot of experience with delivering packages. they’ll put it out right on the middle of the porch, where it can be seen from the roadway and that usually causes the temptation of the thieves,” says Sgt. Jeff Davis.

Sgt. Jeff Davis of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says while it is not a problem locally it is on the rise with some thieves actually following delivery trucks.

“If you know what time the packages, are going to be delivered you can ask your neighbor – if you’ve got adult children or somebody that can retrieve the package for you that would probably be the best bet,” says Davis.

Hidden cameras are a plus for catching people in their tracks.

“The best thing that we can do – that can assist us in catching is when they get these surveillance then release this stuff to us, regardless of the person who gets the package or not they still need to report it because that person may not have gotten that package but down the road or prior to that, they may have gotten it a package and it could help identify the perpetrator,” says Davis.

Davis says, not all companies are careful when it comes to leaving packages, so as a customer you always have to think ahead.

“The people that are just now starting up businesses to help out with companies to deliver they may not know these tips or they may not remember them so when they go deliver the packages, their goal is to get as many packages delivered through the day,” says Davis.

Sheriff officials say, there are some companies that offer security boxes with a WiFi connected code. The person that delivers has access to place your package in a secure place.

If your package is stolen by a “porch pirate,” it helps to have insurance on your package, that you can possibly get reimbursed either through the insurance company or the company that you bought the item from.