by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigations has arrested a man wanted for a murder that happened earlier this year in Macon County.

Authorities say Sergio Webb was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 51-year old Melissa Metcalf. They say her body was found in a wooded area near Tysonville Loop back in July.

Authorities say Metcalf died from blunt force trauma.

Webb is being held in the montgomery county jail on $150,000 bond.