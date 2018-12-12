That’s One BIG Gator!

by Tim Lennox

A Montgomery man took the largest gator of the hunting season….John Herthum took the a 700-pound, 11 foot, 10 inches beast in the Southeast Zone. That’s his grandson with him. In all, 144 gators were harvested during the season.

Asked if the hunt was terrifying and exciting, Herthum told Alabama News Network if he had thought it would be terrifying he would not have gone on the hunt! But he does say it was exciting.