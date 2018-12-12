Troy Eye Care Collecting Items for Residents Living in Group Homes

by Justin Walker

In this season of giving, A Pike County business is doing its part in making Christmas a little brighter for some residents living in group homes.

“They usually don’t get much at Christmas,” Troy Eye Care optometrist Dr. Shanna May says. “They’ve either outlived their parents, because some of these patients are older or they just don’t have family members that check on them or no one left to take care of them.”

May began collecting items three years ago for the mentally-handicapped residents. It started with basic needs, like bedroom shoes and under garments. This year, those lists contain other items. ”

“That just weighed heavy on my heart, so I asked for a list of some items that they might need. Things like a kitchen table and chairs, maybe a sofa, pots and pans were on the list,” May says.

May says the center sees an overwhelming community response each year.

“I think sometimes we forget about the people close by, you don’t have to go that far to help someone and these people. They really can’t help themselves.”

May says anyone wishing to donate their gently used items, can drop them off at the Troy Eye Care office. It is located at 97 Oak Park Drive, Troy, Alabama, 36079. If anyone has any larger donations, May suggests calling ahead.