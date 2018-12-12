Two More Teens Charged in Keiauna William’s Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged two more teenagers in connection with Keiauna Williams death.

The 15-year-old was killed after being struck by an SUV while running across West South Boulevard to flee shots fired nearby in a parking lot on Dec 1.

J’tari Bass, 17, and Henry Wallace, 19, are each charged with one count each of reckless felony murder. Police say Bass turned himself in and Wallace was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

They are being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $150,000 bond.

MPD previously charged Terrance Webster, 19, on Dec. 11. Webster is accused of firing the gunshots that caused Williams and other teens to flee the parking lot.