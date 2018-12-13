ASU Giving Program Helps Families for the Holidays

by Danielle Wallace

100 families received holiday gifts, Thursday evening thanks to Alabama State University and local organization “Hands on River Region.”

Alabama State University provided, Christmas dinner and gifts for families in need. ASU President Quinton Ross was also part of the festivities distributing food and toys to families. For “Hands on River Region,” spreading joy during the holiday season is nothing new. Coordinators say they are excited to have this event with ASU this year.

“Over the last eight years, what we’ve done is partner with different agencies as I said earlier and it’s a joy to see those people when they come and they’re smiling because some of them don’t have anything at all and our job is to make sure to partner with people like Alabama State to get them Christmas and that was the main goal,” says Michael Bryant of Hands on River Region.

Coordinators hope to make this given program an annual event.