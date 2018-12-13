Female Fatally Shot in Montgomery on South Court Street
The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a death investigation following the fatal shooting of an adult female Thursday afternoon.
MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1500 block of South Court Street about 2:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located the victim, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information is available at this point as investigators begin working to determine the circumstances of this fatal shooting.