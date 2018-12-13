Female Fatally Shot in Montgomery on South Court Street

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

 

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a death investigation following the fatal shooting of an adult female Thursday afternoon.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1500 block of South Court Street about 2:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located the victim, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is available at this point as investigators begin working to determine the circumstances of this fatal shooting.

Categories: News

Related Posts

Senator Jones on Senate Armed Services Committee
Three Montgomery Schools Placed on Lockdown
Alabama Attorney General’s Office to Prosecute Hoo...
Morning Pledge: Macmillan International Baccalaure...