Rain Likely Tonight; Warm With More Rain Friday

by Ben Lang

Some light rain made its way into west Alabama this afternoon. Rain continues to spread east with time this evening, with the heaviest rain overnight tonight into the wee morning hours of Friday. Temperatures stay quite mild thanks to the overcast sky, with lows in the mid 50s. A breezy wind continues out of the east at 10 to 15 mph.

We may get a break from the rain during the morning commute Friday. Temperatures start out very mild- near 60°. We’ll likely still have periods of scattered showers and even thunderstorms during the day, since the main weather system will still be to our west. Some showers/storms continue into Friday night. Friday night lows drop into the upper 40s.

A few showers could linger into early Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60°. Sunday looks like a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach the low 60s.

We’ll keep the mild weather going next week, with highs in the low 60s and lows near 40° through Wednesday. Some rain could move in next Thursday, but should be gone next Friday. Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures should also be near 60°, with nighttime lows around 40°.