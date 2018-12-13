Senator Jones on Senate Armed Services Committee

by Tim Lennox

U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala) has been appointed to sit on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, an important position, considering the number of active, reserve and retired military personnel in Alabama.

He’ll give up a position on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Jones says he “looks forward to working with Chairman Inhofe and Ranking Member Reed to advocate for our service members and their families, and for a robust national defense posture that protects our interests at home and abroad.”

Jones is Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator.

Alabama’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Richard Shelby, has served in the Senate since 1987. He is Chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Jones will start serving on the committee when Congress goes back into session on January 3rd.

