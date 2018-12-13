Turkeys From Heaven Organizers Prepares to Feed Pike County Families

by Justin Walker

Christmas time highlights needs of the community. For the last four years, one nonprofit has helped prepare meals for hungry families in Pike County.

Turkeys from Heaven organizer Kelly Sanders wanted to help feeds the needy, and the community came together.

“We cook and deliver meals to people in need,” Sanders says.

Turkeys from Heaven volunteers are preparing to cook more than 400 turkeys, sides, and desserts this year. Several Pike County services, including local food banks, churches, and schools, refer families to the nonprofit. Those meals will then be delivered to those families.

Volunteers with the ministry say they’ve seen overwhelming community response.

“Right here at Christmas time, it’s a blessing to us and it’s a blessing to the families that receive these meals,” Taylor Jinright says.

“We all come together because we know it’s such a great cause,” Grill-master Charles Rawls says. “It’s the time of year when we try to help the needy and those in need, and it makes you feel really good about yourself to know that we’re helping people.”

Volunteers will meet on Saturday, December 22nd, to begin preparations.

Those wanting to purchase turkeys can do so at the Piggly Wiggly locations in Troy. Tell a cashier that you are interested in purchasing a $15 turkey for Turkeys from Heaven. A bar code will be scanned, and the turkeys will be kept for refrigeration and defrost at the store.

Jinright says all volunteers are welcome to help cook, put together, and deliver the meals.

Rawls is in charge of grilling the turkeys. Anyone interested in bringing a large grill can do so.

To volunteer or for more information, you can visit its facebook page here.