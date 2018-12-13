Widespread Rain on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Today will start off dry, but our next storm system will approach the state from the west. A tightening pressure gradient will mean a breezy day with gusty south winds and we rise into the low 60s this afternoon with the sky becoming mostly cloudy, and rain should arrive late this afternoon and overnight. A few strong storms are possible over far Southwest Alabama, but for most of the state there will be no surface based instability, and no risk of severe weather…probably no thunder. We note SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms tomorrow night for the immediate coast, including Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Rain will continue through a decent part of the day Friday, although we could see a break at times Friday afternoon/night as a dry slot works into the state. We project highs Friday in the mid to upper 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will keep a chance of showers in the forecast Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend looks dry. Sunday should feature a good supply of sunshine as dry air settles into the state; the high both days will be in the 55-60 degree range.

INTO NEXT WEEK: It looks like the overall weather pattern changes and we are going to see calmer weather for much of next week. The weather looks mostly dry next week with seasonal temperatures; highs mostly in the 60s and lows mostly in the 30s.

Have a great day!

Ryan