Capital City Christmas Parade Draws Hundreds to Downtown Montgomery

by Danielle Wallace

Hundreds of people lined Dexter Avenue for the Capital City Christmas Parade.

There was plenty of candy and lots of floats in Friday’s Capital City Christmas Parade. Many local groups, organizations and restaurants were also part of the fun.

“Every time we have main street and we have a guest walking up – if we walk up with me. we have Hamburglar in the house tonight so we brought back a blast from the past too as we light up main street and bring back Hamburglur,” says Eddie Bird of Murphy Family Restaurants.

There was also plenty of music from various bands.

“I’ve got and eight year old and three year old that are loving it. they love to see the lights and the floats and it’s just a great time,” says Wesley Cox.

People attending the parade say it’s just one way that the Capital City gets them in the Christmas spirit.