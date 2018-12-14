Cooler Tonight With Scattered Showers; Mainly Cloudy This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a wet end to our workweek with periods of rain, heavy at times, moving through central and south Alabama. We’ll continue to see scattered showers tonight, but it looks like the heavy rain is over. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with overnight lows in the upper 40s under a cloudy sky.

The clouds likely won’t be going anywhere on Saturday. We could even have a few isolated showers here and there throughout the day. High temperatures only manage to reach the mid to upper 50s during the day. Saturday night looks cloudy and cool with lows in the low 40s. Even Sunday now looks like a mostly cloudy day, though rain is not expected. High temperatures warm to around 60°.

Next week looks mainly dry and mild. We’ll finally see a little more sun on Monday, with high temperatures warming into the low 60s. Monday night lows fall into the upper 30s. Tuesday should be a mostly sunny and mild day with highs in the low 60s. We could get some rain with the next front heading our way Wednesday night into Thursday. Models are split on this though, with the Euro keeping the area dry. Either way, next Friday and Saturday looks dry and likely mild with highs in the low 60s.