Feds Provide Funding for Winter Heating Bills
Money comes from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
State officials are distributing almost $47-Milliion dollars to assist people in low income households in paying their winter heating bills. Here are the agencies handling the distribution across the state,
- Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) – $2.77 million.
- Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) – $3.64 million.
- Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) – $1.25 million.
- Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan) – $2.3 million.
- Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. (Marion and Winston) – $708,340
- Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) – $1.06 million.
- Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) – $2.05 million.
- Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker) – $782,250.
- Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson) – $4.57 million.
- Community Services Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) – $5.45 million.
- Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. (Pickens) – $366,450.
- Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby)- $2.15 million.
- Hale Empowerment and Revitalization Organization Inc. (Hale) – $430,140.
- Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) – $1.05 million.
- Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) – $1.29 million.
- Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell) – $1.06 million.
- Montgomery Community Action Agency (Montgomery) – $2.51 million.
- Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) – $2.88 million.
- Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston) – $2.37 million.
- Community Action Agency of South Alabama Inc. (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) – $3.1 million.
- Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington) – $4.82 million.