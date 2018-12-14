Happy 199th Birthday Alabama!
The Bi-centennial Year Begins!
Today is also the anniversary of a fire that destroyed the capitol building—-on the same spot where the current capitol building is located.
On December 14, 1849, near the beginning of the General Assembly’s second session in Montgomery, the Capitol was destroyed by fire. Moving to temporary quarters to continue deliberations, the legislature in February of 1850 appropriated $60,000 with which the central section of the present building was erected upon the foundations of the burned original. A new architect, Barachias Holt, designed the new structure.
