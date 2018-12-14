Mom & Daughter Graduate Together

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery’s Denise Donohue and her oldest daughter, Kelsey Donohue Hargrave, walked across the stage together at Troy University’s Trojan Arena to receive their diplomas today.

Hargrave received her degree in global business and marketing. Donohue, who earned her associate in nursing from TROY in 2010, completed the University’s RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

They had their photo taken with Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. and commencement speaker, Italian Sen. Massimo Mallegni.

There were some 700 graduates representing 22 states and 13 nations who received degrees today in Troy.