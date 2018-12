by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’re investigating the circumstances behind a pedestrian’s death on Troy Highway.

Police say late yesterday afternoon, 59-year-old Leroy Walker was hit by a car and killed in the 4600 block of Troy Highway. Police say the driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

Police say it appears Walker stepped into the roadway when he was hit. Investigators are still working to determine other details that led to the accident.