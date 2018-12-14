Packing Up Our Magical Christmas Toy Vault

by Ellis Eskew

Toys, toys, and more toys! It’s time to move them out and get them ready for Christmas.

Alabama News Network and our sponsors spent the morning packing every doll, ball, playset, and bicycle.

“We filled that room up. There are tons of bikes and things here. Our office had two loads, so it was a success. There are going to be kids opening gifts in the morning maybe for the first time ever,” said Stewart Vance with the Vance Law Firm.

Many of our sponsors have been a part of the Magical Christmas toy Drive from the beginning.

“We wanted to be a part this year, nothing is greater than Christmas morning seeing kids with a big smile. We have been blessed. Our customers continue to show their love and how much they appreciate sponsoring the event with us and glad to have a good time being here,” said Jack Hankins with United Food and Fuel.

For others, it’s about creating a strong community.

“Well, at HealthStar, our mission statement is to make Montgomery better, stronger, and healthier. And we couldn’t think of a better way to do that and strengthen our community than to better share with the community and make sure those less fortunate have a little better season.” said Dr. Bob Hollis with HealthStar Clinic.

Once the toys were packed, they were then loaded onto the Motivated Movers truck.

“We wanted to show people we aren’t just movers. We also like helping out the younger kids, setting an example and being role models for them,” said Brandon Hurst with Motivated Movers.

In the end… the truck was full… the toy fault was empty.

And much anticipation was in the air for the smiles that the toys are sure to bring.

“We are excited. We have over 1100 children that we have adopted, so it’s because of the generosity of the community that we are able to feel those baskets with toys and goodies for children that are less fortunate and are not able to have a nice Christmas,” said Lt. Tonya Farrington with the Salvation Army.

Alabama News Network would like to thank everyone who donated and made the Magical Christmas Toy Drive a huge success.