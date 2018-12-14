Rain at Times Today

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: Today will be a wet day with a cloudy sky and periods of rain with highs in the 60s over the southern half of the state. Rain totals through tonight will be in the 1/2 range, so no flooding issues.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will keep a chance of showers in the forecast Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend looks dry. Sunday should feature a mix of sun and clouds as dry air settles into the state; the high both days will be in the 58-62 degree range.

INTO NEXT WEEK: It looks like the overall weather pattern changes and we are going to see calmer weather for much of next week. The weather looks mostly dry next week with seasonal temperatures; highs mostly in the 60s and lows mostly in the 30s and 40s.

Have a great day!

Ryan