Reward Offered in 2017 Wilcox Co. Cold Case

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Authorities in Wilcox County are hoping a $5000 dollar reward will help them solve an unsolved murder.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says 50 year old Curtis Crear shot and killed in June of 2017.

Jackson says it happened during a home invasion at Crear’s home in the Alberta community of Wilcox County.

Jackson says he reached out to the governor about the case — and she issued the $5000 dollar reward.

“Rewards can lead to leads and sometimes that’s the only thing that’s going to get people to talk is money,” said Jackson.

Michelle Walker is Crear’s sister.

“If there’s anybody out there that knows anything please come forward and give us closure, you know, we want closure and we want justice for Curtis,” she said.

Anyone with information about the case call the DA’s Camden office at (334) 682-1497 — or call the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office — Secret Witness Line at (334) 682-4251.