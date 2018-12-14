Trenholm State helps displaced Virginia College students

Meetings to be held Tuesday Dec.18

by Jerome Jones

There are still many unanswered questions for Virginia College students. Earlier this month the college announced that it would be closing its doors for good nationwide. Many students were shocked and confused. Students do not not know if credits or financial aid will transfer. Trenholm State Community College is here to help these students. Trenholm will be holding information meetings at the Patterson campus on Troy highway Tuesday December 18. Angela L. Hurst of Trenholm State says ” we were really concerned with the fact that these students were left without any options, so we wanted to make sure that they had a resource available to them.” The meetings will be held at 1pm and 5pm on Tuesday December 18, in the auditorium, in building D. Officials ask students to bring all college and higher education transcripts for review.