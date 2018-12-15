Christmas on the Coosa 2018 Draws Many to Downtown Wetumpka

by Danielle Wallace

The Christmas on the Coosa’s parade and a day’s worth of other activities get people in the Christmas spirit.

“It’s just so much fun, the town all comes out and it’s just a happy,happy celebration that we enjoy every year,” says Jenny Bailey.

Some people were picking up the perfect stocking stuffers or line the streets for the sights and sounds of the parade.

“Well, my granddaughter is into Santa Clause, I’m into the cars, and the horses. Right? Like the horses,” says Bob Cramer.

“It’s just great to get the community together and Wetumpka is such a wonderful town that it’s just so much fun to see everybody get together and enjoy each others company and see friends that you may not have seen regularly,” says Bailey.

Carol Waldrop was helping people pick out those last minute gifts from her assortment of unique silverware jewelry.

“We have a lot of friends that come to this show that follow us that meet us here and buy bracelets or they will bring their silver because we’ll make things out of their mothers or their grandmothers silverware and we take it home and we ship it back to them,” says Waldrop.

“It’s become a tradition to us for a long time. We don’t miss this,” says Cramer.