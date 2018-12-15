Cloudy Weekend

by Matt Breland

Overcast skies for the rest of this weekend. Cloudy and cool conditions to finish this Saturday, highs around the mid 50s. Tonight cloudy skies continue with temperatures near the mid 40s. Tomorrow, we will see cloudy skies all day, with temperatures just reaching the upper 50s, winds will be from the northwest around 5 mph. This will push the cloud cover eastward and allow a return of sunshine for the upcoming weekdays. Comfortable afternoons too with highs in the lowers 60s. A few chances of rain return on Thursday.