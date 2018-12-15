Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery county sheriff’s office is looking for a robbery suspect.

The incident happened on the 7100 block of Mobile highway just after midnight Saturday. Authorities say they are looking for a black man with a beard. He stands at 6’4 with a thin build. Deputies say the suspect is armed with a semi-automatic silver and black handgun.

The suspect was last seen driving a blue Nissan Altima with a large dent on the trunk. The car is described as having chrome door handles and chrome window trim. The suspect was seen driving North on Highway 31 towards the Southlawn area. There were no injuries reported. If anyone has any information, call Crimestoppers at (334) 215-STOP.